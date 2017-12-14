Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citi Touts Tiffany's Tailwinds, Upgrades To Buy

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2017 11:39am   Comments
Share:
Citi Touts Tiffany's Tailwinds, Upgrades To Buy
Related TIF
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2017
KeyBanc Models A Sparkling 20% Upside In Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany strengthens eyewear offering with renewed Luxottica license agreement (Seeking Alpha)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) reported in November its third quarter earnings, which consisted of a top and bottom-line beat that played a part in a notable upgrade.

The Analyst

Citi's Paul Lejuez upgraded Tiffany's stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target boosted from $92 to $115.

The Thesis

Tiffany's third quarter earnings report made it clear the company boasts "positive inflection points," Lejuez said a note. Specifically, a new management team made it clear that it fully understands the challenges and opportunities ahead and they're "not sitting still."

Aside from company specific strategies, Tiffany stands to benefit from improving foreign exchange rates and a likely boost to its earnings per share from tax reform, the analyst said. These tailwinds aren't priced in to the stock at current levels, which makes the stock look "attractive."

The likelihood of Tiffany being acquired to become part of a European Luxury conglomerate is "increasing" and this factor also contributes to the now "much more favorable" risk to reward profile for owning the stock.

Price Action

Shares of Tiffany were  up about 3.4 percent at $99.41 and are up 27 percent since the start of 2017.

Related Links:

KeyBanc Models A Sparkling 20% Upside In Tiffany & Co.

Report: The Retailers Most Dependent On Holiday Sales

Latest Ratings for TIF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2017KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Nov 2017SBG SecuritiesDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for TIF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: jewelry luxury retailersAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TIF)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2017
KeyBanc Models A Sparkling 20% Upside In Tiffany & Co.
The Market In 5 Minutes: Tax Bill, Bitcoin, 'Today' Show, And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 1, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 350 Points; Barnes & Noble Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TIF

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.