The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Beacon Roofing Supply

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply BECN within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Within the last quarter, 4 analysts provided 12-month price targets for Beacon Roofing Supply. The average target is $99.0, with a high estimate of $119.00 and a low estimate of $80.00.

Explore a quick overview of how 4 analysts rated Beacon Roofing Supply in the last 3 months. More bullish ratings signify a positive analyst sentiment, while more bearish ratings suggest a negative outlook.

Notable over the past month is the 2.33% increase in the average price target.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

Take a deep dive into the evaluations of financial experts and analysts as we dissect their recent assessments for Beacon Roofing Supply. The Ratings Table below offers an extensive overview of the decisions taken by prominent analysts, their current ratings, and price targets. Offer crucial insights into emerging market trends and investor sentiment by understanding how these experts perceive the company.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $119.00 $115.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Overweight $103.00 $86.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $80.00 $95.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $94.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Beacon Roofing Supply. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Beacon Roofing Supply. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Beacon Roofing Supply compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Beacon Roofing Supply's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Beacon Roofing Supply's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Beacon Roofing Supply's Background

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc manufactures and sells roofing and building materials throughout the United States and Canada. Beacon's key customers consist of contractors, home builders, lumberyards, retailers, wholesale distributors, and building materials suppliers. The company's product portfolio includes both residential and non-residential roofing materials, siding, windows, and waterproofing systems. The majority of revenue is generated from residential and non-residential roofing products. The vast majority of Beacon's revenue comes from the United States.

Beacon Roofing Supply: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Beacon Roofing Supply displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Beacon Roofing Supply's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beacon Roofing Supply's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Beacon Roofing Supply's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

