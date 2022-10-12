ñol

9 Analysts Have This to Say About Align Tech

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 11:10 AM | 2 min read
Within the last quarter, Align Tech ALGN has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 1
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 5 0 0 1

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Align Tech. The company has an average price target of $364.44 with a high of $438.00 and a low of $250.00.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Align Tech over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average represents a 13.96% decrease from the previous average price target of $423.56.

Stay up to date on Align Tech analyst ratings.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

