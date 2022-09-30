HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Applied Genetic: Here's What You Need To Know

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Applied Genetic AGTC and lower its price target from $24.00 to $16.00.

Shares of Applied Genetic are trading up 6.21% over the last 24 hours, at $0.29 per share.

A move to $16.00 would account for a 5342.18% increase from the current share price.

About Applied Genetic

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses a proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its initial focus is in the field of ophthalmology, where it has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3), and X-linked retinoschisis. In addition to its clinical trials, company has preclinical programs in optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system, other ophthalmology, and otology indications. The optogenetics program is being developed in collaboration with Bionic Sight.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.