Raymond James has decided to maintain its Strong Buy rating of Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI and raise its price target from $70.00 to $73.00.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares are trading down 0.83% over the last 24 hours, at $60.81 per share.

A move to $73.00 would account for a 20.05% increase from the current share price.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a secured lender, with the majority of the loans held for investment, excluding mortgage finance loans and other national lines of business. The company's national lines of business provide specialized lending products to businesses throughout the United States. The bank operates in Texas' main metropolitan areas, like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.