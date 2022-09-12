HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI and raise its price target from $10.00 to $12.00.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals are trading up 5.79% over the last 24 hours, at $1.37 per share.

A move to $12.00 would account for a 775.91% increase from the current share price.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc operates in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is a biopharmaceutical company with a primary strategy comprised of acquiring, developing and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Eflapegrastim and Poziotinib are it's current drugs in last stage development. Eflapegrastim is a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor ("G-CSF") for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia and Poziotinib is a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor under investigation for non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") tumors with various mutations.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.