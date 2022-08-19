Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Hartford Finl Servs Gr: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG and raise its price target from $73.00 to $76.00.

Shares of Hartford Finl Servs Gr are trading down 1.46% over the last 24 hours, at $68.78 per share.

A move to $76.00 would account for a 10.5% increase from the current share price.

About Hartford Finl Servs Gr

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc offers a diverse range of property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual fund services to a customer base of individuals and corporations. It operates in five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.