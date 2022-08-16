HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Imago BioSciences: Here's What You Need To Know

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Imago BioSciences IMGO and lower its price target from $36.00 to $35.00.

Shares of Imago BioSciences are trading down 2.8% over the last 24 hours, at $18.91 per share.

A move to $35.00 would account for a 85.04% increase from the current share price.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. It is focused on improving the quality and length of life for patients with cancer and bone marrow diseases. Bomedemstat, an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of LSD1, is the product candidate discovered by Imago for the treatment of certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a family of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow. Imago is evaluating Bomedemstat as a potentially disease-modifying therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (ET) and myelofibrosis (MF).

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.