Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Rating for Align Tech: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Align Tech ALGN and lower its price target from $479.00 to $438.00.

Shares of Align Tech are trading up 4.25% over the last 24 hours, at $278.66 per share.

A move to $438.00 would account for a 57.18% increase from the current share price.

About Align Tech

Align is the leading manufacturer of clear dental aligners globally, having pioneered the technology with the introduction of its Invisalign branded aligners in 1998. Since then, Invisalign has become a household name, having treated over 10 million patients with malocclusion (misaligned teeth) through orthodontist and dentist-guided treatment plans. The company maintains dominant market share of clear aligners, despite the introduction of direct-to-consumer competitors upon the expiration of key patents that began in 2017. Align also manufactures intraoral scanners (iTero), used for orthodontic treatment and restorative dental procedures (digital models for crowns, veneers, and implants).

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.