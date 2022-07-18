Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Olo: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Olo OLO and lower its price target from $14.00 to $13.00.

Shares of Olo are trading up 6.34% over the last 24 hours, at $10.82 per share.

A move to $13.00 would account for a 20.09% increase from the current share price.

About Olo

Olo Inc powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points - from a brand's website or app, third-party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. It serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee's, Checkers & Rally's, Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Dairy Queen, Denny's, and others.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.