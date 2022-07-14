Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Rating for PlayAGS: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Hold rating of PlayAGS AGS and lower its price target from $12.00 to $11.00.

Shares of PlayAGS are trading down 6.88% over the last 24 hours, at $4.33 per share.

A move to $11.00 would account for a 154.04% increase from the current share price.

About PlayAGS

PlayAGS Inc is a designer and supplier of gaming products and services for the gaming industry. The company mainly supplies electronic gaming machines (EGM), server-based systems and back-office systems which are used by casinos, and various gaming locations. Its operating segments are EGM, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers a selection of video slot titles developed for the global marketplace as well as EGM cabinets. Its Table Products segments include live proprietary table games and side bets, as well as ancillary table products. The Interactive segment consists of delivering games through mobile apps such as Lucky Play Casino and Vegas Fever. It earns a majority of its revenue from the Electronic Gaming Machines segment and geographically from the United States.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

