HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Sigma Labs: Here's What You Need To Know

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Sigma Labs SGLB and lower its price target from $4.00 to $3.00.

Shares of Sigma Labs are trading down 12.34% over the last 24 hours, at $1.56 per share.

A move to $3.00 would account for a 92.27% increase from the current share price.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc is a technology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies. Its principal business activities include the development of its In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) suite of technologies and the commercialization of both its IPQA and materials-related suite of technologies, with its focus on the three-dimensional printing (3DP) industry. The company is engaged in a range of activities in which it seeks to commercialize technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.