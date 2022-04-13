Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Rating for Vapotherm, Lowers Price Target To $12

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Vapotherm VAPO and lower its price target from $21.00 to $12.00.

Shares of Vapotherm are trading down 1.52% over the last 24 hours, at $6.48 per share.

A move to $12.00 would account for a 85.19% increase from the current share price.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm Inc is a medical technology company based in the United States. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hi-VNI technology products that are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress. The company offers four versions of its Precision Flow systems: Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox. It generates revenue primarily from sales of proprietary Precision Flow systems to hospitals through a direct sales organization in the United States and distributors in select countries outside of the United States.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.