 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Farfetch Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 4:01pm   Comments
Share:
Where Farfetch Stands With Analysts

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 6 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Farfetch has an average price target of $40.86 with a high of $56.00 and a low of $23.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Farfetch over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 20.1% increase from the previous average price target of $51.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FTCH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Societe GeneraleUpgradesSellHold
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FTCH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (FTCH)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FTCH
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2022
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com