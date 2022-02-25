 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Everbridge
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 4:08pm   Comments
Expert Ratings For Everbridge

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 8 1 1
Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 5 1 1

In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Everbridge. The company has an average price target of $76.85 with a high of $127.00 and a low of $42.00.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Everbridge over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 46.69% from the previous average price target of $144.17.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EVBG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Truist SecuritiesDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EVBG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

