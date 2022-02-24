 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Weber Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 1:22pm   Comments
Share:
Where Weber Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Weber (NYSE:WEBR) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $13.75 versus the current price of Weber at $10.36, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Weber over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 20.06% from the previous average price target of $17.20.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WEBR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WEBR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (WEBR)

Analysts Cut Weber Price Target Post Q1 Results
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2022
Analyst Ratings For Weber
Weber Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Amid Signs Of Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com