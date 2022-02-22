 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Life Storage
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 9:16am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Life Storage

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $154.6 versus the current price of Life Storage at $126.75, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Life Storage over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 14.8% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LSI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jan 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Dec 2021Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LSI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (LSI)

Expert Ratings For Life Storage
RealCrowd Launches New Offering For A Self-Storage Fund With Value-Add Strategy
Expert Ratings For Life Storage
These Were The Equity REITs With The Highest Total Returns in 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com