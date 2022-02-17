 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Altice USA
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 2:17pm   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 7 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 5 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

These 8 analysts have an average price target of $18.5 versus the current price of Altice USA at $11.345, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Altice USA over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 23.36% increase from the previous average price target of $24.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATUS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Exane BNP ParibasUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022MoffettNathansonDowngradesBuyNeutral

