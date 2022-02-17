 Skip to main content

Where Informatica Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
Where Informatica Stands With Analysts

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 6 5 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 4 5 2 0 0

These 14 analysts have an average price target of $40.07 versus the current price of Informatica at $19.85, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated Informatica over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 14.49% from the previous average price target of $35.00.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for INFA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022BerenbergInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for INFA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

