fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.40
358.47
+ 0.39%
BTC/USD
-1937.04
41223.86
-4.49%
DIA
+ 2.38
340.54
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 2.64
431.08
+ 0.61%
TLT
-0.22
144.31
-0.15%
GLD
-0.72
162.77
-0.45%

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Teck Resources

byBenzinga Insights
September 29, 2021 1:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Teck Resources

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Teck Resources. The company has an average price target of $32.83 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $26.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Teck Resources over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 12.82% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

2 Copper Stocks To Buy Right Now

2 Copper Stocks To Buy Right Now

Precious metal prices have been on the rise in 2020, and one analyst is bullish on two big-name copper producers. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2021

  read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on Teck Resources, Raises Price Target to $29

Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba maintains Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $28 to $29. read more

Citigroup Upgrades Teck Resources to Buy, Announces C$40 Price Target

Citigroup analyst Alexander Hacking upgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) from Neutral to Buy and announces C$40 price target. read more