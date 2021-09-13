fbpx

QQQ
-1.17
377.76
-0.31%
BTC/USD
-1527.64
44497.60
-3.32%
DIA
+ 1.50
345.20
+ 0.43%
SPY
-0.28
445.72
-0.06%
TLT
+ 0.83
147.57
+ 0.56%
GLD
+ 0.51
166.67
+ 0.3%

Expert Ratings For Tencent Music Enter Gr

byBenzinga Insights
September 13, 2021 1:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Tencent Music Enter Gr

Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 1 0 0
1 Month Ago 1 0 2 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tencent Music Enter Gr. The company has an average price target of $12.0 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $9.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Tencent Music Enter Gr over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 44.83% increase from the previous average price target of $21.75.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021

  read more

Loop Capital Downgrades Tencent Music Enter Gr to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $10

Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson downgrades Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) from Buy to Hold and lowers the price target from $17 to $10. read more

Deutsche Bank Downgrades Tencent Music Enter Gr to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $9

Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang downgrades Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) from Buy to Hold and lowers the price target from $22 to $9. read more

Needham Maintains Buy on Tencent Music Enter Gr, Lowers Price Target to $18

Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintains Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $25 to $18. read more