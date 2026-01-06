Crypto After the Correction: WhiteBIT's CEO On What Comes Next

Over the past seven years, WhiteBIT has evolved from a local startup into a global player with ambitions to shape the future of the digital economy. Just a month ago, the company introduced the W Group. This new global fintech ecosystem includes its own blockchain, crypto processing, fintech projects in Georgia, a gaming marketplace, and even media initiatives.



For W Group, 2025 became a year of active expansion, strategic partnerships, and new product solutions. Looking ahead to 2026, the company outlines even more ambitious plans – from participating in the tokenization of Saudi Arabia's stock market to implementing CBDC infrastructure and developing the RWA segment.



We discuss the trends that will shape the crypto industry in 2026, the challenges the market may face, when the recovery from the autumn downturn is expected to arrive, and where WhiteBIT stands in the global tech landscape – in a conversation with Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group and CEO of WhiteBIT.

What market trends do you expect in 2026? How will the industry evolve in the mid-term?

In 2026, we will see even greater regulatory clarity. Over 70% of major jurisdictions have already made substantial progress in forming clear rules for digital assets, including stablecoins. This creates new opportunities for traditional financial institutions and bridges between Web2 and Web3. Blockchain technologies will continue to find applications across diverse sectors.



This year will also bring intensified institutional participation. Most major investors have already invested in crypto ETFs. New investment instruments will emerge, along with more opportunities for portfolio diversification.

The RWA market will continue its rapid development. Tokenization tools will become increasingly accessible to investors with various capital levels.



Security and privacy will remain top priorities. Thanks to blockchain, new solutions for protecting data and financial transactions will continue to appear.



I expect cryptocurrencies to become even more embedded in the global economy in 2026. Regulatory progress, institutional capital inflows, and ongoing blockchain innovation will all support crypto mass adoption. The number of users interacting with crypto products will continue to grow.

Past autumn brought a noticeable downturn in the crypto market. What were the key reasons?

This is part of a normal market cycle. First, a decline in institutional interest led to a reduction in demand. Large players executed their tactical strategies following the strong growth in early 2025, which resulted in a correction.



The global macroeconomic slowdown also played a role: investments in tech companies decreased, major indexes fell, and gold prices dropped while investors adopted a more cautious approach.



We also saw a washout of excess leverage. Mass liquidations reduced liquidity, and less experienced participants left the market, amplifying the correction.



It's also important to remember that the crypto industry is still undergoing regulatory alignment. Many institutional investors are waiting for clearer frameworks, such as MiCA in the EU, which slows down activity.



Overall, such corrections are a healthy mechanism that helps redistribute capital and prepare the market for its next phase of growth.



In your opinion, how soon could the market stabilize after the current correction?

The market today is far more resilient than it was several years ago. The autumn correction was not a crisis but rather a temporary fluctuation. The industry is still young and volatile, and crypto remains among the highest-risk asset classes.

A correction may last several months, mostly depending on macroeconomic conditions. The market should return to a bullish trend this year.



Regulatory progress and stabilization of institutional capital flows will also play a key role in the recovery speed.

You highlighted tokenization as a major trend. What are the prospects for the RWA market?

Tokenization is rapidly expanding into real estate, securities, precious metals, and even collectible items such as wines and sports teams. In 2024, we saw the tokenization of treasury bonds and gold-backed tokens.



Major financial institutions such as BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs are already exploring this market. And since the crypto industry today is driven more by large institutional players than by retail users, forecasts for tokenization are extremely ambitious.



With significant institutional involvement, the market for tokenized assets could grow to $10-15 trillion within the next five years. Institutions will be the primary engine of this growth.

We know that WhiteBIT has joined the project to tokenize Saudi Arabia's stock market. Can you share more details?

Recently, we signed an agreement with one of the most prominent players in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia. Our team will take part in the tokenization of their stock market, which is valued at approximately $2.7 trillion. As part of this project, we will integrate WBT and Whitechain.



Additionally, WhiteBIT will develop the infrastructure for the country's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The broad money supply of the Saudi riyal is currently around $1 trillion. The launch of the CBDC will accelerate international settlements, strengthen the riyal's position in oil trade and import operations, and enhance overall economic transparency.



We will also support Saudi Arabia in developing national data processing centers and cryptocurrency mining. According to forecasts, global investments in data-center infrastructure may reach $2 trillion by 2030 and Saudi Arabia will be one of the central hubs of this transformation.

What challenges will the crypto market face in 2026?

Since the crypto market is still relatively young, its challenges remain significant. One of the key factors is security.



Hacker attacks and cybercrime are highly relevant, requiring continuous advancements in technologies that safeguard user funds and data. One of the reasons many attacks become possible is the presence of vulnerabilities in software developed by outsourced teams. Many players, including WhiteBIT, invest heavily in their IT teams and grow in-house expertise, because a strong team is the foundation of stability and security.

Blockchain companies are increasingly facing a talent shortage. There is a global deficit of qualified blockchain specialists.

Environmental concerns related to the energy consumption of Proof-of-Work mining remain an ongoing issue. In 2026, pressure on crypto projects to adopt more energy-efficient consensus models will likely intensify, potentially accompanied by regulatory measures.



Another constant challenge is volatility. Sudden macroeconomic shifts and other factors can cause large price swings, which discourage investors.



Finally, education and public trust will remain crucial. For digital assets to become a mainstream financial instrument, it's essential to strengthen public understanding and build trust through education.

Summing up 2025: what are you satisfied with, and what still needs work?

This was an extremely productive year for our team. We achieved many ambitious business goals, including product development, business growth, new markets, and partnerships. We signed a partnership with Juventus FC and held the world's first live-broadcast crypto trading tournament, ICTC.



We expanded into several markets, including Australia, Kazakhstan, Argentina, and Brazil. But the key milestone of our expansion this year was the United States. We aim to create new jobs here and strengthen the U.S. market with our tech expertise and blockchain solutions.



We are also satisfied with product development. This was the first year our WhiteBIT Nova card was on the market, launched in partnership with VISA. To date, the card has processed over $50 million in transactions.



As for WBT, it not only reached a new all-time high of $64 this year but also remained among the top-performing coins even during the bear market. Its value has grown more than 32 times since its launch. Another important milestone was the addition of WBT to five S&P Dow Jones crypto indices – a testament to its liquidity, transparency, and high trading volume standards.

How popular is the crypto card product today, and do you think it could eventually replace traditional fiat cards?

Based on the data from our WhiteBIT Nova card, we see strong demand and significant potential. The average monthly spend per card is around €750, mainly on everyday needs: users pay with crypto for food, transport, and subscriptions. Groceries account for 21% of transactions, cafés for about 19%, and subscriptions for around 15%. This shows that crypto is increasingly integrated into daily life, as more people choose digital assets for routine expenses.



This trend is visible across Europe, but the highest activity comes from users in Italy, Spain, Ireland, Poland, and the Netherlands. Notably, only 19% of WhiteBIT Nova users request a physical plastic card – the majority prefer the virtual card.



Crypto cards are becoming mainstream worldwide. Attractive cashback, lower international fees, and enhanced security through blockchain – all these benefits attract new audiences. Many banks are now integrating crypto functionality into their standard cards. So cards will remain "bank cards" formally, but will gain direct access to users' crypto wallets.

Last fall, you announced the creation of W Group. Tell us more about your projects and plans for 2026.

Yes, over the past 7 years, we have grown into the global ecosystem of W Group, which today has 35 million clients. Our group consists of 8 companies, and we create financial and media products.

In addition to the exchange, we offer crypto processing services via Whitepay, solutions on our proprietary blockchain Whitechain; an innovative P2P marketplace for CS:GO skins, white.market; and fintech products in Georgia through Hash Bank and Payunicard.



Our media projects – the ByHi YouTube show and the Coinomist digital platform help audiences better understand the world of digital assets.



We have many plans for 2026. First, we will continue to strengthen our existing markets and expand into new ones. In the U.S., we aim to scale across all states, broaden our product line, become one of the industry leaders, and enhance the market with our technology and blockchain expertise. We also plan to start attracting investments here.



In Europe, we are in the process of obtaining MiCA authorization. We plan to grow our user base, expand activity across EU countries, and launch new solutions. Our product line will grow significantly thanks to tokenization projects and additional services.



We look to the new year with ambitions to scale our ecosystem, launch more innovative projects, and help set the pace for global industry development.

