How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar is busy and carries meaningful implications for both intraday volatility and broader macro expectations. At 10:00AM ET, we receive the Core PCE Price Index for September which is one of the most important inflation metrics the Federal Reserve monitors. Alongside that at the same time comes the full suite of University of Michigan preliminary readings for December, including sentiment, current conditions, expectations, and both 1-year and 5-to-10-year inflation outlooks. These releases help shape the market's understanding of consumer health and inflation momentum heading into year end.

Also at 10:00AM ET we get September Personal Income and Personal Spending which contribute directly to the Fed's assessment of demand strength and real purchasing power. Later at 3:00PM ET, Consumer Credit for October will be released which offers insight into borrowing conditions and credit appetite. With the S&P rebalancing announcement arriving after the closing bell and FOMC next week, traders should expect positioning flows, sudden pivots in liquidity, and potential sharp reactions as participants manage exposure into major catalysts.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 686.00 with buyers attempting to maintain control after yesterday's strength. If they can hold this opening area and build support, price may lift into 687.15 where momentum could begin expanding. Sustained strength above that zone may guide SPY toward 688.40, and if buyers stay in command, an extension into 689.60 becomes possible. A more energetic session could pull price toward 690.75 as traders position ahead of next week's FOMC.

If SPY loses 686.00, sellers may quickly probe into 684.85. A break there suggests pressure increasing, which could open the door to 683.65. Continued downside may drag price toward 682.40, and if sentiment deteriorates further, a slide into 681.20 may unfold. Losing these areas would reflect a shift toward defensiveness as traders manage risk around macro catalysts.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the morning at 625.50 where bulls will attempt to keep momentum intact. Holding this zone could allow a move into 626.60 with buyers looking to show initiative. Continued progress may bring 627.80 into view, and if tech leadership firms up, an extension toward 629.00 is possible. A stronger tape may attempt to reach 630.15 as positioning builds into the weekend.

If QQQ slips under 625.50, sellers may lean the index down into 624.35. Breaking that level could trigger further weakness into 623.10. If buyers remain passive, price may drift into 621.85, and a heavier fade can target 620.55. These steps lower would show hesitation returning to high beta.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL starts the session at 280.00 with buyers attempting to stabilize after recent swings. If they can build footing here, a lift into 280.85 may develop. Strength above that area could carry the tape into 281.75, and continued enthusiasm may guide price toward 282.60. If momentum expands, AAPL could stretch toward 283.45 as traders look for leadership.

If AAPL loses 280.00, sellers may pressure price into 279.10. A breakdown there opens a path toward 278.25. Continued downside could bring 277.40 into play, and if weakness accelerates, price may slip into 276.55. Failure to defend these zones would indicate buyers stepping back.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT opens at 483.25 with bulls trying to rebuild structure after a volatile week. If support holds here, price may climb into 484.40 where buyers can test initiative. Steady strength could guide MSFT into 485.55, and if tech flows remain constructive, price may advance toward 486.75. A more aggressive move could reach 487.90 as participants adjust exposure into next week's FOMC.

If MSFT weakens below 483.25, sellers may target 482.00. A continued fade could send price into 480.85. If weakness persists, MSFT may slip into 479.65, followed by a deeper rotation toward 478.45. These moves would reflect softening conviction among large cap buyers.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA begins at 184.25 where buyers are attempting to stabilize after earnings-driven volatility. If support holds, a push into 185.10 may develop. Continued strength could bring 186.00 into focus, and if semiconductors show broader interest, price may extend toward 187.00. A stronger intraday bid could guide NVDA toward 187.90 as traders reassess positioning.

If NVDA drops below 184.25, sellers may lean into 183.35. Losing that area could expose a move toward 182.45. Continued downside pressure may pull price into 181.55, and if weakness deepens, a move into 180.70 becomes possible. These lower zones reflect where buyers may attempt to reengage.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL opens at 319.00 with buyers looking to maintain recent momentum. Holding this opening zone could lift price into 320.10. A continued advance may guide GOOGL toward 321.20, and if optimism broadens across mega cap tech, a move into 322.35 is possible. A stronger tailwind may extend price toward 323.45.

If GOOGL breaks below 319.00, sellers may push into 317.95. A breakdown there could carry price into 316.85. If pressure persists, price may slide into 315.80, followed by a potential move into 314.70. These levels show where buyers may attempt to reestablish footing.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META starts at 665.00 where bulls aim to defend elevated territory. If support holds, META may drift into 667.00. Continued momentum could bring 669.10 into play, and if market sentiment stays constructive, price may work toward 671.10. A stronger push could bring META toward 673.20 as traders lean into relative strength.

If META loses 665.00, sellers may press into 663.00. Further weakness could open a move into 661.00. If selling continues, META may rotate into 659.10, with deeper pressure potentially sliding into 657.10. These lower levels reflect where dip buyers may attempt to respond.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA opens at 454.75 with buyers attempting to regain control after recent volatility. If they can steady price here, a lift into 456.15 may unfold. Strength above that area may take TSLA into 457.55, and continued upward pressure could guide price into 458.95. A stronger bid may send TSLA toward 460.40.

If TSLA weakens below 454.75, sellers may guide price into 453.30. Continued downside could pull TSLA into 451.80. If pressure persists, price may head toward 450.25, and deeper weakness may draw price into 448.75.

Final Word: Good luck, happy Friday, and have a great weekend!

