How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Thursday brings another session with limited scheduled economic data due to the ongoing US government shutdown. At 11AM ET, New York Fed President John Williams will speak on the natural rate of interest. At 11:30AM ET, the Treasury will hold a 4 and 8 Week Bill Auction. At 12PM ET, Cleveland Fed's Beth Hammack will speak at the Economic Club of New York.

With very few data releases, liquidity may be inconsistent and price may react sharply to order flow, sector rotation, or unexpected headlines. Focus on your levels, avoid forcing trades, and allow the market to show its hand.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY begins the session near 678.25, where buyers will attempt to steady momentum after yesterday's choppy trade. If support holds, price could lift into 679.40, where traders will watch to see if buyers can convert that level into a base. A continued advance may carry SPY into 680.55, followed by a push toward 681.75. Should the tape firm, a stronger session can stretch into 683.00, which would reflect renewed confidence from institutional players stepping back in.

If SPY loses 678.25, sellers may work price into 677.10. A failure there suggests fading demand, allowing a move into 675.85. Continued weakness could drag price toward 674.60. If momentum accelerates, SPY may test 673.40, where buyers will be watching closely to prevent deeper pressure. These levels matter because if bids disappear, downside can unfold quickly in thin conditions.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts near 623.75, and bulls will try to stabilize early. If strength develops, price may rotate into 624.85 and attempt to form support. A firm move above this zone could open a path toward 626.00. Continued momentum could extend into 627.20, and a strong session could reach toward 628.40 as buyers lean on strength across the tech complex.

If 623.75 fails to hold, sellers may pressure QQQ into 622.55, which will be an early sentiment test. Breaking that level can lead to a move into 621.25. If pace builds, price may slide toward 620.00, and stronger sell flow can carry into 618.75. These lower levels highlight zones where buyers previously responded, and if they stay absent, the decline can quicken.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens near 269.25, where buyers will look to secure a footing after recent softness. If momentum builds, the tape may move into 270.20, and holding that area could encourage a run into 271.10. Continued buying interest could push the stock toward 272.05, with a stronger trend day carrying into 273.10. Each step higher would show improving confidence in large cap tech rotation.

If Apple slips under 269.25, price may move into 268.30, where traders will gauge buyer interest. A breakdown here could pull Apple into 267.25. Further weakness may guide price toward 266.10, and if pressure accelerates, price can test 265.00. These levels help determine whether buyers are willing to defend after recent volatility.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft trades near 506.40, with buyers attempting to rebuild support after a heavy pullback. If strength holds, price may lift into 507.55, where confirmation of demand could spark continuation. A push above this region may carry MSFT toward 508.75, and further resolve can open a path into 509.90. If broader tech flows strengthen, MSFT may stretch toward 511.15.

If MSFT loses 506.40, sellers may test 505.15. A break there could bring price into 503.95. If buyers remain passive, the stock may pull into 502.60. A sustained drop could lead to 501.35. These zones will be important in determining whether the recent dip is being absorbed or expanding into a broader retracement.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA begins near 198.40, and bulls will try to build support after a few sessions of uncertainty. If the tape firms, price could move into 199.35. Holding above that may allow an advance into 200.30. A continued climb could reach 201.25, and stronger buying pressure may stretch toward 202.15. Buyers are trying to show that demand is still present in a name that often leads sentiment in high beta tech.

If NVIDIA loses 198.40, price may be guided into 197.35. Weakness there can allow a slide into 196.20. If momentum increases, price can move into 195.10. Persistent selling may drive the session toward 193.95. These levels reflect prior zones of interest and help show whether buyers intend to defend the recent uptrend.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet trades near 286.50, with buyers working to maintain control after recent strength. If momentum builds, price may press into 287.40. Holding that level could draw interest into 288.35. Continued upward flow may allow a move toward 289.25, with a stronger session targeting 290.10. Each step higher indicates that large participants are supporting the tape.

If GOOGL loses 286.50, sellers may work price into 285.55. A breakdown here could test 284.60. If pressure continues, price may slide into 283.55. A heavier session could reach 282.45. These tests will reveal whether buyers are present on dips or temporarily stepping aside.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens near 639.80, where buyers are attempting to steady after a period of expanded volatility. If support holds, price could move into 641.50 and attempt to build structure there. A continuation may guide the tape toward 643.25. If bullish momentum develops, price may extend into 645.10, with stronger strength stretching into 646.90.

If Meta breaks below 639.80, sellers may push price into 637.95. Continued weakness can target 636.10. If momentum builds to the downside, price may work into 634.20. A heavier session may test 632.30. Each level lower speaks to whether buyers are willing to step in or are allowing deeper retracement.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins near 464.00, where buyers are working to regain short-term positioning after recent chop. If the tape firms, price could advance into 465.35. Sustained strength may push the stock toward 466.80. If buyers build momentum, a move into 468.25 may follow, with a strong session reaching 469.75.

If Tesla slips below 464.00, sellers may work price into 462.55. A failure there could send the stock into 461.10. Continued pressure may guide Tesla toward 459.65. A sharper decline may test 458.20, where buyers may attempt to respond.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

