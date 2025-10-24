Trump Sets The Date With Xi

The White House confirmed a concrete meeting date between Trump and Xi, Tesla’s energy business keeps accelerating, and crypto's breakout is fueling a full-on risk-on session.

Trump Xi Meeting Sparks Optimism

Trump announced a firm October 30 date for his upcoming meeting with President Xi, ending weeks of speculation and easing trade tension fears. Markets responded instantly, with major indices now within an inch of new all-time highs.

Investors are treating this as a symbolic reset… a chance for clearer ground on tariffs, trade, and global supply chains. With volatility cooling and yields stable, the setup looks constructive heading into the final stretch of October.

Tesla Earnings, Energy Takes the Spotlight

Tesla reported mixed automotive results but a bright spot in its energy storage business, which continues to grow at a 43% CAGR. The segment is now a part of Tesla's diversification strategy, with Megapack deployments and Powerwall installations expanding globally.

Margins were pressured slightly by lower vehicle ASPs, but the storage business provided balance and helped stabilize overall free cash flow. Long-term investors are starting to treat energy as Tesla's "second engine," one that may carry growth even as the EV market normalizes.

Bitcoin and Ethereum rip back

After dipping below the 200MA yesterday, both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) roared back into positive territory. Bitcoin reclaimed $111K+, while Ethereum is trading near $4,000, signaling renewed confidence across risk assets.

Stocks and crypto are both flashing "risk-on," and the momentum trade is back. We're likely to see new all-time highs in the market today if momentum holds. Stay cautious… but enjoy the gains while the trend is your friend.

Thanks for reading!

