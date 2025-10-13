How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today, Monday, October 13, 2025, marks Columbus Day, with U.S. bond markets closed and no major economic data releases due to the ongoing government shutdown. As a result, equities are likely to experience low volume and reduced liquidity, which can lead to sudden, outsized moves on light flows.

Instead of economic data, market participants will focus on geopolitical developments, particularly the ongoing U.S. and China tariff discussions. Reports suggest both sides have softened their stances, raising hopes that an agreement could be reached before the November 1 tariff deadline.

Traders should expect headline-driven reactions and occasional volatility spikes as institutions quietly reposition. Without macro guidance, today's trade will favor patience, disciplined execution, and quick adaptability to breaking developments.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens the session at 661.50, where bulls will try to establish footing after last week's uneven trade. A sustained bid above this level could drive price into 662.65 and 663.80, with momentum extending toward 664.95 and 666.10. If optimism holds, SPY may stretch into 667.25 as traders look for quiet continuation ahead of the mid-month data cycle. These gradual steps higher would signal steady positioning despite muted catalysts.

If SPY loses 661.50, sellers may attempt to press into 660.25. A breakdown here opens the door to 659.05 and 657.85, with heavier pressure possibly testing 656.60. Should weakness accelerate, a move into 655.40 could unfold. Each level lower reflects traders lightening exposure rather than panic-selling in what's expected to be a thinner holiday session.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the day at 600.00, where bulls are looking to keep the Nasdaq stable following a streak of resilient closes. A push higher could bring 601.15 into play, followed by 602.35 and 603.55. If tech buyers remain engaged, price could drive into 604.70, with further extension to 605.90. Each level higher would signal quiet accumulation despite the lack of major data.

If QQQ slips below 600.00, sellers may lean into 598.80. A failure to stabilize there could lead to 597.55 and 596.30, with heavier selling pressure dragging toward 595.10. If weakness deepens, a test into 593.85 could unfold. These steps lower will help gauge whether participants are rotating out of risk or simply managing end-of-week exposure.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 248.75, with bulls looking to reclaim upside momentum. A hold above this area could send price into 249.65, followed by 250.55 and 251.45. Continued progress might lift the stock into 252.40, with an optimistic stretch toward 253.35. Each incremental move higher shows confidence returning to one of the market's key leadership names.

If Apple breaks below 248.75, sellers could aim for 247.80. A break here might pull the stock into 246.90 and 245.95. Sustained downside pressure could bring 245.00 into focus, with a sharper fade reaching 244.05. These lower levels will highlight whether buyers step back in to support Apple or allow a mild retracement to unfold.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft starts the day at 516.75, and buyers will look to build off last week's relative strength. A climb above here may carry price into 517.95 and 519.15, with sustained buying lifting toward 520.30. Continued momentum could press into 521.50 and 522.70. Each upward step shows traders maintaining confidence in large-cap stability despite reduced macro activity.

If Microsoft fails to hold 516.75, sellers may test 515.55. A breakdown could extend into 514.35 and 513.15, with a heavier move pulling toward 511.95. If pressure accelerates, MSFT may slide into 510.70 before finding support. These levels offer insight into whether recent buyers will defend dips or wait for a deeper discount.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA trades at 188.00, where bulls will attempt to hold momentum in the face of a quiet macro backdrop. A push higher could bring 189.05 and 190.10 into play, with continuation carrying toward 191.15. If strength persists, NVDA could reach 192.20 and 193.25, showing buyers remain comfortable accumulating on light volume.

If 188.00 fails, sellers may push into 186.90. A break here can open the door to 185.85 and 184.75, with further downside stretching into 183.70. Should weakness deepen, a retest of 182.60 is possible. Each step lower will indicate whether short-term traders are rotating out of semiconductors or simply de-risking into the holiday lull.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins the session at 239.75, where bulls will look to reclaim traction after recent softness. A push above could carry price into 240.70 and 241.65, with continued progress aiming toward 242.60. Sustained momentum may drive GOOGL into 243.55 and 244.50, showing buyers are slowly reasserting control.

If GOOGL slips below 239.75, sellers may test 238.75. A breakdown could press into 237.80 and 236.85, with added weakness targeting 235.90. If momentum builds, a deeper pullback toward 234.95 could develop. These zones will help identify where institutional buyers may quietly reload shares.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta trades at 714.25, with bulls looking to continue stabilizing the stock after recent rotation. A steady bid could lift price into 716.40 and 718.55, with ongoing strength stretching toward 720.70. If momentum builds, price may extend into 722.80 and 724.95. Each climb higher shows traders remaining willing to engage despite thinner liquidity.

If 714.25 breaks, sellers may look to press into 712.10. A sustained drop here could carry the stock into 709.95 and 707.80. If pressure persists, META may drift toward 705.65 and 703.50 before stabilizing. These levels reflect short-term volatility pockets where direction can shift quickly in quiet sessions.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 422.00, where bulls aim to build a base after mixed performance last week. A push higher could carry price into 423.60 and 425.20, with momentum lifting toward 426.85 and 428.45. Continued enthusiasm may stretch Tesla into 430.05. Each upward test signals improving tone in a name that often leads broader market sentiment.

If 422.00 fails, sellers could drag the stock into 420.45. A break here exposes 418.85 and 417.30, with extended weakness targeting 415.75. If pressure builds, the stock could test 414.15 before buyers return. These levels illustrate the zones where intraday rotations often form in Tesla's high-volatility range.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.