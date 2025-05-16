Birkenstock Holding Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Strong Earnings

Birkenstock Holding plc BIRK reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Revenue grew 19% year over year (Y/Y) on a reported and 18% Y/Y on a constant currency basis to 574 million euros. Revenue growth was driven by double-digit unit growth and mid-single-digit growth in Average Selling Price (ASP).

Adjusted EPS stood at 0.55 euro, up 34% Y/Y, in the quarter. In U.S. dollars, revenue of $603.62 million beat the street view of $567.17 million, and adjusted EPS of 58 cents exceeded the consensus of 54 cents.

For FY25, the company said it now expects FY25 revenue growth to be at the upper end of its prior guidance of 15% to 17% in constant currency and raised adjusted EBITDA margin by 50 basis points to 31.3% to 31.8%.

Oliver Reichert, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors said, "We expect that the tariff situation may create a unique shift in consumer behavior in the footwear category with a split between the few brands, like BIRKENSTOCK, who manage strong brand equity through relative scarcity and those who distribute their products with less discipline and pricing integrity. We will navigate these uncertain times from a position of strength."

Birkenstock shares fell 1.5% to trade at $56.83 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Birkenstock following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained Birkenstock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $65 to $70.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $70 to $73.

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained Birkenstock Holding with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75.

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $62 to $70.

Photo via Shutterstock