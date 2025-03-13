Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Gogo Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Gogo Inc. GOGO will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Friday, March 14.

Analysts expect the Broomfield, Colorado-based company to report quarterly earnings at 9 cents per share, down from 11 cents per share in the year-ago period. Gogo projects quarterly revenue of $97.8 million, compared to $97.81 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 4, 2024, Gogo announced the completion of its acquisition of Satcom Direct. The company also named Chris Moore, President of SD, as Gogo’s Chief Executive Officer.

Gogo shares fell 1.2% to close at $6.87 on Thursday.

Roth MKM analyst Scott Searle maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $15.5 on Sept. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $12 to $11 on Sept. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Philip Cusick maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $11 to $10 on Aug. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

