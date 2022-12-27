UTS Online's Master Of Property Development Will Help Build Value Into National Housing Accord

How can better property developments sustain a rapidly rising population? To solve Australia's housing shortage, the government will build one million dwellings over five years from 2024. Future-focused property developers must offer impactful developments.

How can more considered property developments support a rapidly growing population? The Australian Government is committed to building one million homes over five years from 2024 to address one of Australia's biggest challenges: the supply and demand of affordable housing. Future-focused property developers are needed to deliver projects that will make a difference.

UTS Online's Master of Property Development has been co-designed by industry specialists and leading academics to empower property developers with the most in-demand and relevant skills to build resilient cities that will shape tomorrow's landscape for the better.

This master's degree recognises that property developers are motivated by more than mere economic factors. Socially conscious professionals want to build communities that enhance quality of life through sustainable properties, making a positive impact on people, places and the environment.

The successful property developers of tomorrow will be measured by their ability to create developments that offer social housing, affordable housing, supported disability accommodation and liveable housing that enable longevity. They see the potential in people and partnerships – and realise value in creating places that are community-minded as well as commercially viable.

"The Master of Property Development online course has been crafted to produce industry-ready graduates with in-demand skills, knowledge and the ability to meet the dynamic demands of their challenging careers," says Dr John Sturgeon, Course Director of the Master of Property Development at UTS.

UTS Online has reimagined a leading property development course in Australia in an engaging online learning environment. With a minimum of two years of flexible study online, you can still work full-time while developing the skills to be ready to build social value into the national housing accord.

"Students will gain a holistic understanding of property development processes," says Dr Sturgeon.

In addition to developing fundamental skills in feasibility, valuations and sustainability, they will build value with effective communication, negotiation and problem-solving skills.

"Graduates will be equipped to lead a multi-disciplinary group of professionals who have the skills and knowledge needed to work in synergy to create successful built-environment outcomes," says Dr Sturgeon.

This flexible master's course can be tailored to develop specialised skills in your area of interest – customise your learning to take your career in the right direction. Choose a sub-major in Urban Planning or Specialised Valuation, or build value with a bespoke course offering a range of specialist electives in the areas of urban analytics, urban design, urban economics, infrastructure funding and business.

Australia currently has almost 26 million people and only 11 million dwellings, according to the ABS (2022). Of those, less than half a million are social housing dwellings and just over 100,000 are community housing dwellings.

In coming years, not only will we need more homes, but we'll need to design homes that better suit our changing climate and evolving lifestyles while applying social value principles to development.

UTS Online's Master of Property Development is an opportunity to build value in your own career, as you build shared value by creating places that are socially conscious as well as profitable.

"Creating built environments that fulfill the needs of mankind whilst preserving and efficiently managing resources is a rewarding field to work in," says Dr John Sturgeon.

Find out how you can build value and influence positive change with UTS Online's Master of Property Development.

