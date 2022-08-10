Canada Cartage Acquired By Abu Dhabi-Based Private Equity Firm

One of Canada's largest transportation and logistics providers is being acquired by a United Arab Emirates state-owned investment fund. Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Capital has reached an agreement to purchase trucking and logistics company Canada Cartage in a deal announced Monday.
Based in the Toronto area, Canada Cartage was founded in 1914. Today, it's one of the largest trucking companies in the country, with 4,000 tractors and trailers, 3,500 employees and a network of 33 terminals, fulfillment centers and cross-docks across Canada.
Cartage Canada features two business units: dedicated transportation and logistics. The dedicated transportation segment manages transportation needs of the customers, allowing them to "realize cost efficiencies and reallocate resources toward core operations," the company said.
The logistics unit provides supply chain solutions, including freight management of both inbound and outbound goods, order and inventory management, warehousing, fulfillment and final delivery to end-customers.
Mubadala Capital is acquiring Canada Cartage from Nautic Partners, which bought the company in 2007. Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the next 60 days, were not released.
Adib Martin Mattar, head of private equity at Mubadala Capital, said Canada Cartage boasts a strong track record of success over the last decade.
"We have built our private equity business by partnering with exceptional management teams that run great companies. Canada Cartage is a prime example of both, and one that operates in a sector where we have significant expertise: business services," Mattar said in a statement. "The events of the last two years have reinforced how important it is to effectively manage the supply chain, for companies as well as consumers."
Jeff Lindsay, president and CEO of Canada Cartage, said the company is excited to partner with Mubadala Capital and continue growing.
"Their team shares our vision of building an industry leader that focuses on innovative supply chain solutions, strong customer partnerships and being a great place for people to work," Lindsay said in a statement.
Established in 2011, Mubadala Capital is the asset management subsidiary of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates-based Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor firm managing a global portfolio of assets valued at $243 billion.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.