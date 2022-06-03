 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New York Imposes Two-Year Moratorium on Crypto Mining Firms

Murtuza Merchant , Benzinga Contributor  
June 03, 2022 9:51am   Comments
Share:
New York Imposes Two-Year Moratorium on Crypto Mining Firms

In a bid to address environmental concerns over proof of work (PoW) mining, The New York State Senate has passed a Bill, that imposes a two-year moratorium on new crypto mining firms that use non-renewable power.

The Bill, which was passed by the state Assembly last month, also sought to pause renewals for existing operating permits.

The Senate Bill S6486D, which was sponsored by Senator Kevin Parker, was passed in a 36-27 win and will now be forwarded to Governor Kathy Hochul for ratification.

screenshot_20220603-160448_twitter.jpg

Bill Provisions

According to the provisions of the Bill, a two-year moratorium will be imposed on operations that use PoW consensus to mine cryptocurrencies. These fossil-fueled mining operations are known to be an energy-guzzling method to verify transactions on the blockchain.

For existing mining operations, the Bill also caps their electrical consumption at their current levels.

The Bill, however, does not alter any operations running on renewable sources. It also does not prevent the use of less energy-intensive alternatives to PoW, such as proof-of-stake (PoS), used by many other cryptocurrencies to verify transactions.

The PoW algorithm underpins the industry’s two biggest cryptocurrencies—Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), with the latter expected to switch to a PoS consensus mechanism in Q3 this year.

Earlier this year, the European Parliament had proposed a similar PoW mining ban, however, amid public scrutiny, it amended the proposal to remove the ban.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

Related Articles ($ETH + $BTC)

Fidelity CEO Says Bear Market Is The Time To Go 'Extra Hard' Into Crypto
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall: Volatile Market Frays Investor Nerves Ahead Of Inflation Data
Which Will Happen First, Bitcoin At $100,000 Or Shiba Inu At $0.001?
If You Love Your Subscribers, Let Them Go
Crypto-Wills: How To Leave Cryptocurrency In Your Will
Crypto Futures: The Mental Battle
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsCryptocurrency Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com