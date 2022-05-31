 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Finally Sees Relief As institutions buy the dip
Marcus Sotiriou , Benzinga Contributor  
May 31, 2022 12:39pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Finally Sees Relief As institutions buy the dip

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTCrallied tremendously yesterday, as it soared above the short-term range between $28,500 and $30,600. Last week many analysts were concerned about crypto falling whilst the S&P 500 rallied, but yesterday Bitcoin reached a high of $32,200, as it performed significantly better than the S&P 500 futures whilst Americans were on holiday.

Data from the crypto research firm CoinShares shows that crypto funds saw inflows of $87 million last week, after the previous week saw outflows of $141 million. Inflows were dominated by Bitcoin, as it remains the most popular crypto investment for institutions in this current macro environment, whilst Ethereum saw outflows of $11.6 million. This coincides with Ethereum performing worse relative to Bitcoin last week, signalling investors were capitulating assets that are further on in the risk curve.

As of last week, the total year-to-date inflows to all crypto-backed funds amounts to $0.52 billion. This is remarkably below the inflows at the same time last year which was $5.9 billion.

Nonetheless, a positive figure for year-to-date inflows is promising when taking into consideration the negative price action we have seen over the past 7 months. It indicates that institutions and high net worth individuals have been net buyers throughout this bear market. I think this is further evidence that whilst the current macro headwinds exist, Bitcoin’s supply is being transferred from weak hands to those with long-term conviction.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

How Tesla Equipment Helps This Nevada Man Mine Bitcoin
Russia's New Crypto Bill Could Ban Bitcoin (BTC) Payments
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Choppy, Rangebound — Crypto Excitement Shifts Here
SEC Chair Gensler Says Crypto Exchanges 'Operating Outside Of The Law': What You Need To Know
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies In The World By Twitter Followers
Bitcoin Whale Moves 2,264 BTC Off Coinbase
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsCryptocurrency Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com