Harrys Enters into Convertible Loan Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - March 3, 2022 – Harrys Manufacturing Inc. ("Harrys" or the "Company") HARY, WSRRF announced that the Company has entered into a convertible loan agreement (the "Note") with an arm's length private lender in the aggregate principal amount of up to $100,000 (the "Principal Loan Amount").

The Note bears interest at 12% per annum and matures six (6) months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date"). At any time prior to the Maturity Date on at least 10 days prior written notice to the Company, the lender may, in its sole discretion, elect to convert all, but not less than all, of the Principal Loan Amount into a number of common shares of the Company equal to the quotient of the Principal Loan Amount and $0.08 (the "Conversion"). Any interest that accrues and is payable on amounts outstanding under the Note will be paid in cash and is not eligible for Conversion.

The Note and all securities issued in connection with the Note will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities law.

The Company intends to use the Principal Loan Amount for general working capital purposes and to purchase raw materials, including, without limitation, packaging materials.

President & CEO Ken Storey said, "We are grateful for the continued support of our long-term stakeholders. Proceeds from this transaction will be used for working capital and securing future supplies of board stock, which is a critical component of packaging. As you may know, pulp, paper and allied products are volatile at the moment, which means we need to secure product farther into the future to help ensure continuity of supply. I'm confident we'll need a significant supply of packaging as we move forward."

About Harrys

Harrys is a wholesale distributor of value priced, high quality, 100% natural tobacco cigarettes. Harrys utilizes various types of tobacco blends to satisfy customer demands and preferences for products that meet Health Canada standards. Harrys' management team brings over 50 years of combined experience in the domestic and international tobacco industry. For more information, please visit: www.harrysmfg.com

