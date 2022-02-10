Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - February 10, 2022 – Harrys International Manufacturing Inc., (a wholly owned subsidiary of Harrys Manufacturing Inc. ("Harrys" or the "Company") HARY, HARY, WSRRF is pleased to announce that its cigarette manufacturing partner and packaging supplier have successfully completed their test packaging for Harrys Premium King Size 20's in slide and shell packs and is now proceeding with the printing of packaging, to be immediately followed by cigarette production.

Management recognizes there have been some significant delays in getting our product to market, some of which can be attributed to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. We also remain confident that the market continues to be receptive and look forward to our imminent launch. The Company anticipates first shipments to the four Western Provinces will be delivered to customers before end of March 2022.

Ontario Permit Granted

Harrys also wishes to announce that it has obtained the necessary permits from the Ontario Ministry of Finance to market Harrys® cigarettes in Ontario. The Company continues to work with its Ontario Manufacturing partner to finalize arrangements and timing for manufacturing Harrys® cigarettes in Ontario.

With this latest permit approval, the Company now has Tobacco Wholesale Permits issued in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador. According to Stats Canada over 70% of Canada's 4 million adult tobacco consumers live in these provinces.

Ken Storey, CEO stated; "I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding through this challenging time and process. We are very excited as we near delivery of Harrys® cigarettes to our Western customers and look forward to providing further updates as the Company progresses."

Harrys is a wholesale distributor of value-priced, high quality, 100% natural tobacco cigarettes. Harrys utilizes various types of tobacco blends to satisfy customer demands and preferences for products that meet Health Canada standards. Harrys' management team brings over 50 years of combined experience in the domestic and international tobacco industry. For more information, please visit: www.harrysmfg.com

