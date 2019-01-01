Alleghany (NYSE:Y), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alleghany beat estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $18.85 versus an estimate of $15.6.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.69 which was followed by a 1.47% drop in the share price the next day.

