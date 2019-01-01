Wow Unlimited Media Inc is an animation-focused entertainment company producing content and building brands and audiences on global media platforms. The company's operating segment include Animation production and Networks and Platforms. It generates maximum revenue from the Networks and Platforms segment. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the United States. The company's media assets include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Bell Media's streaming entertainment platform, Crave.