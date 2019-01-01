QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Vectrus Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides services to the U.S. government. It operates as one segment and offer facility and logistics services and information technology and network communications services. The information technology and network communications capabilities consist of communications systems operations and maintenance, management and service support, systems installation and activation, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the department of defense. The facility and logistics service include airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations and others.

Vectrus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vectrus (VEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vectrus's (VEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vectrus (VEC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting VEC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.99% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vectrus (VEC)?

A

The stock price for Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) is $43.8 last updated Today at 2:48:10 PM.

Q

Does Vectrus (VEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vectrus.

Q

When is Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) reporting earnings?

A

Vectrus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Vectrus (VEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vectrus.

Q

What sector and industry does Vectrus (VEC) operate in?

A

Vectrus is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.