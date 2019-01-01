QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.59/1.44%
52 Wk
32.43 - 139
Mkt Cap
15.5B
Payout Ratio
18.96
Open
-
P/E
14.43
EPS
129.5
Shares
379M
Outstanding
Founded in 1935, TDK has its origin in magnetic materials, being the first company to commercialize ferrite in the world, and it used to be known as one of the major cassette-tape manufacturers. TDK is now the only external supplier for magnetic recording heads for HDD, and the company intends to expand its magnetic sensor business for handsets and automobiles by leveraging its expertise. It is also one of the global top suppliers of passive components for autos and polymer rechargeable batteries.

Analyst Ratings

TDK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TDK (TTDKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TDK (OTCPK: TTDKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TDK's (TTDKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TDK.

Q

What is the target price for TDK (TTDKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TDK

Q

Current Stock Price for TDK (TTDKF)?

A

The stock price for TDK (OTCPK: TTDKF) is $40.77 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 15:49:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TDK (TTDKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TDK.

Q

When is TDK (OTCPK:TTDKF) reporting earnings?

A

TDK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TDK (TTDKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TDK.

Q

What sector and industry does TDK (TTDKF) operate in?

A

TDK is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.