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The Apple logo in Apple Flagship Store in Hongkong
March 26, 2026 1:53 PM 3 min read

Apple Taps Bosch, TDK For US iPhone Parts As Domestic Spending Surges

• Apple stock is trading near recent highs. What’s next for AAPL stock?

Expands US Manufacturing Partnerships

The company framed the expansion as part of a broader $600 billion, four-year commitment to U.S. manufacturing and innovation, with CEO Tim Cook saying Apple is "proud to partner with even more companies to produce critical components and cutting-edge materials" in the U.S.

Strengthens Domestic Supply Chain For Key Components

Technical Analysis

Apple is trading 0.2% below its 20-day SMA and 3.8% below its 100-day SMA, while holding 3.6% above its 200-day SMA — suggesting the long-term uptrend is intact, but the intermediate trend is still under pressure. Over the past 12 months, shares have been up 15.85%, and the stock is closer to the middle of its 52-week range than to the extremes.

RSI is at 42.62, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward weaker momentum versus a 50+ reading. MACD is at -3.7992 and below its signal line at -3.3999, keeping bearish pressure in place as the histogram prints -0.3993.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and a bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

  • Key Resistance: $280.50
  • Key Support: $255.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 30 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: $1.93 (Up from $1.65 year-over-year)
  • Revenue Estimate: $109.02 billion (Up from $95.36 billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 32.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $304.33. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Morgan Stanley: Overweight (Maintains target to $315 on March 23)
  • B of A Securities: Buy (Lowers Target to $320 on March 23)
  • Wedbush: Outperform (Maintains Target to $350 on March 5)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AAPL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AAPL Stock Price Activity: Apple shares were up 1.51% at $256.44 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock

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