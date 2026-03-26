Apple Taps Bosch, TDK For US iPhone Parts As Domestic Spending Surges

• Apple stock is trading near recent highs. What’s next for AAPL stock?

Expands US Manufacturing Partnerships

The company framed the expansion as part of a broader $600 billion, four-year commitment to U.S. manufacturing and innovation, with CEO Tim Cook saying Apple is "proud to partner with even more companies to produce critical components and cutting-edge materials" in the U.S.

Strengthens Domestic Supply Chain For Key Components

Technical Analysis

Apple is trading 0.2% below its 20-day SMA and 3.8% below its 100-day SMA, while holding 3.6% above its 200-day SMA — suggesting the long-term uptrend is intact, but the intermediate trend is still under pressure. Over the past 12 months, shares have been up 15.85%, and the stock is closer to the middle of its 52-week range than to the extremes.

RSI is at 42.62, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward weaker momentum versus a 50+ reading. MACD is at -3.7992 and below its signal line at -3.3999, keeping bearish pressure in place as the histogram prints -0.3993.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and a bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $280.50

: $280.50 Key Support: $255.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 30 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.93 (Up from $1.65 year-over-year)

: $1.93 (Up from $1.65 year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $109.02 billion (Up from $95.36 billion YoY)

: $109.02 billion (Up from $95.36 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 32.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $304.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Maintains target to $315 on March 23)

: Overweight (Maintains target to $315 on March 23) B of A Securities : Buy (Lowers Target to $320 on March 23)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $320 on March 23) Wedbush: Outperform (Maintains Target to $350 on March 5)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AAPL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AAPL Stock Price Activity: Apple shares were up 1.51% at $256.44 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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