Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/411.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
40.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
185.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Trillion Energy Inc is an oil and gas producing company with multiple assets throughout Turkey and Bulgaria. The company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea's first major natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) ownership interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
Analyst Ratings

Trillion Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trillion Energy (TCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trillion Energy (OTCQB: TCFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trillion Energy's (TCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trillion Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Trillion Energy (TCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trillion Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Trillion Energy (TCFF)?

A

The stock price for Trillion Energy (OTCQB: TCFF) is $0.2189 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trillion Energy (TCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trillion Energy.

Q

When is Trillion Energy (OTCQB:TCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Trillion Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trillion Energy (TCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trillion Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Trillion Energy (TCFF) operate in?

A

Trillion Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.