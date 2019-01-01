Trillion Energy Inc is an oil and gas producing company with multiple assets throughout Turkey and Bulgaria. The company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea's first major natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) ownership interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property.