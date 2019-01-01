QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.39 - 23.92
Mkt Cap
17.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
2.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 3:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:28PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 1:19PM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 11:23AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 3:52PM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 9:54AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 4:19PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Summer Infant Inc is an infant and juvenile products company. It manufactures juvenile safety and infant care products. The product categories include monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products. The company markets its products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. The entity sells its products in the United States and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Summer Infant Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summer Infant (SUMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summer Infant's (SUMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Summer Infant (SUMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) was reported by Wunderlich Securities on March 5, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting SUMR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -32.10% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Summer Infant (SUMR)?

A

The stock price for Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) is $8.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summer Infant (SUMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Summer Infant.

Q

When is Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) reporting earnings?

A

Summer Infant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Summer Infant (SUMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summer Infant.

Q

What sector and industry does Summer Infant (SUMR) operate in?

A

Summer Infant is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.