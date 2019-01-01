(STAY), Quotes and News Summary

Extended Stay America Inc. owns and operates hotels in North America. It operates in the extended-stay lodging industry in two segments: Owned hotels, and Franchise and management. Nearly all revenue comes from company-owned hotel properties throughout the United States. End customers include business travelers, vacation travelers, relocating persons, and temporarily displaced persons. Reservations are made directly on property, through a call center, online, and through third-party and travel agencies. All hotels operate under the Extended Stay America brand name.