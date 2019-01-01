QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spindle Inc provides marketing and commerce solutions through 'catalyst' brand. It is a platform which has been built to provide payment processing as well as integrated marketing programs. The catalyst solution focuses on small to medium-sized businesses and provides services related to business, payment, digital marketing, and customer engagement. It generates its revenue from the Catalyst Gateway process.

Spindle Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spindle (SPDL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spindle (OTC: SPDL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Spindle's (SPDL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spindle.

Q

What is the target price for Spindle (SPDL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spindle

Q

Current Stock Price for Spindle (SPDL)?

A

The stock price for Spindle (OTC: SPDL) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 17:22:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spindle (SPDL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spindle.

Q

When is Spindle (OTC:SPDL) reporting earnings?

A

Spindle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spindle (SPDL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spindle.

Q

What sector and industry does Spindle (SPDL) operate in?

A

Spindle is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.