There is no Press for this Ticker

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (ARCA: SPDV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF's (SPDV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF.

Q

What is the target price for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)?

A

The stock price for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (ARCA: SPDV) is $30.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:30:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2018.

Q

When is AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (ARCA:SPDV) reporting earnings?

A

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) operate in?

A

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.