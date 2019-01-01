QQQ
Range
7.9 - 9.26
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/616K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.9 - 12.75
Mkt Cap
390.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd is a blank check company.

Supernova Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Supernova Partners (SNII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Supernova Partners (NYSE: SNII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Supernova Partners's (SNII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Supernova Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Supernova Partners (SNII) stock?

A

The latest price target for Supernova Partners (NYSE: SNII) was reported by Benchmark on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting SNII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 109.83% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Supernova Partners (SNII)?

A

The stock price for Supernova Partners (NYSE: SNII) is $9.055 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Supernova Partners (SNII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Supernova Partners.

Q

When is Supernova Partners (NYSE:SNII) reporting earnings?

A

Supernova Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Supernova Partners (SNII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Supernova Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Supernova Partners (SNII) operate in?

A

