Fang Holdings Ltd operates in the Chinese internet portal industry. The company handles a real estate business through its web platform, www.fang.com, and a mobile application. The website serves as a one-stop avenue for the users to buy new and second homes, office buildings, and accommodation facilities available for rent in different parts of China. Real estate buyers can also avail of other services such as entrusted loans, mortgage loans, and other financial services that the company provides in the event of its credit assessment requirements being fulfilled. The group generates most of its revenues from new home sales through its e-commerce platform. A part of its income is also derived from marketing, listing, and financial services.