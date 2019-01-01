|Q1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q2 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fang Holdings’s space includes: Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD), Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT), Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY) and Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG).
The latest price target for Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) was reported by B of A Securities on June 25, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.70 expecting SFUN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -81.23% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) is $3.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:35:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 11, 2015.
Fang Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fang Holdings.
Fang Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.