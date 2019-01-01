QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.53 - 3.8
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/4.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.38 - 13.78
Mkt Cap
33.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.53
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 4:57AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 5:40AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 5:42AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 5:19AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Fang Holdings Ltd operates in the Chinese internet portal industry. The company handles a real estate business through its web platform, www.fang.com, and a mobile application. The website serves as a one-stop avenue for the users to buy new and second homes, office buildings, and accommodation facilities available for rent in different parts of China. Real estate buyers can also avail of other services such as entrusted loans, mortgage loans, and other financial services that the company provides in the event of its credit assessment requirements being fulfilled. The group generates most of its revenues from new home sales through its e-commerce platform. A part of its income is also derived from marketing, listing, and financial services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fang Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Fang Holdings (SFUN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fang Holdings's (SFUN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fang Holdings (SFUN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) was reported by B of A Securities on June 25, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.70 expecting SFUN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -81.23% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fang Holdings (SFUN)?

A

The stock price for Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) is $3.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:35:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fang Holdings (SFUN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 11, 2015.

Q

When is Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) reporting earnings?

A

Fang Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 25, 2022.

Q

Is Fang Holdings (SFUN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fang Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Fang Holdings (SFUN) operate in?

A

Fang Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.