Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$30.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$30.6M
Earnings History
Radius Global Infr Questions & Answers
When is Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) reporting earnings?
Radius Global Infr (RADI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.66, which missed the estimate of $-0.29.
What were Radius Global Infr’s (NASDAQ:RADI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $22.2M, which beat the estimate of $21.2M.
