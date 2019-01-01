QQQ
Range
9.86 - 9.93
Vol / Avg.
6.4K/140.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.57 - 9.9
Mkt Cap
328.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.86
P/E
-
EPS
0.48
Shares
33.2M
Outstanding
Angel Pond Holdings Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Angel Pond Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Angel Pond Holdings (POND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Angel Pond Holdings (NYSE: POND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Angel Pond Holdings's (POND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Angel Pond Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Angel Pond Holdings (POND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Angel Pond Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Angel Pond Holdings (POND)?

A

The stock price for Angel Pond Holdings (NYSE: POND) is $9.905 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Angel Pond Holdings (POND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Angel Pond Holdings.

Q

When is Angel Pond Holdings (NYSE:POND) reporting earnings?

A

Angel Pond Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Angel Pond Holdings (POND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Angel Pond Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Angel Pond Holdings (POND) operate in?

A

Angel Pond Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.