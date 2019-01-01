QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
52.41 - 52.41
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
3.54
Shares
9.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Plasson Industries Ltd provides solutions for connecting PE pipes. It offers ElectroFusion & Mechanical Fittings, Adjustable Elbow, Controllers, and PE Ball Valve, among others to municipal water distribution and gas conveyance systems, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plasson Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plasson Industries (PLSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plasson Industries (OTCPK: PLSNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plasson Industries's (PLSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plasson Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Plasson Industries (PLSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plasson Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Plasson Industries (PLSNF)?

A

The stock price for Plasson Industries (OTCPK: PLSNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plasson Industries (PLSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plasson Industries.

Q

When is Plasson Industries (OTCPK:PLSNF) reporting earnings?

A

Plasson Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plasson Industries (PLSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plasson Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Plasson Industries (PLSNF) operate in?

A

Plasson Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.