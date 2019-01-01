PGT Innovations Inc is a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant aluminum and vinyl-framed windows and doors and offers a broad range of fully customizable window and door products. The company distributes products through multiple channels, including window distributors, building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The products are sold through authorized dealers and distributor networks in the states of the Caribbean, Florida, Canada, and in South and Central America but the majority of its revenue is generated from Florida.