Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
PGT Innovations Inc is a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant aluminum and vinyl-framed windows and doors and offers a broad range of fully customizable window and door products. The company distributes products through multiple channels, including window distributors, building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The products are sold through authorized dealers and distributor networks in the states of the Caribbean, Florida, Canada, and in South and Central America but the majority of its revenue is generated from Florida.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.310 0.0200
REV299.200M304.441M5.241M

PGT Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PGT Innovations (PGTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PGT Innovations's (PGTI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PGT Innovations (PGTI) stock?

A

The latest price target for PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) was reported by JP Morgan on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting PGTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.91% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PGT Innovations (PGTI)?

A

The stock price for PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) is $19.71 last updated Today at 8:59:48 PM.

Q

Does PGT Innovations (PGTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGT Innovations.

Q

When is PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) reporting earnings?

A

PGT Innovations’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is PGT Innovations (PGTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PGT Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does PGT Innovations (PGTI) operate in?

A

PGT Innovations is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.